Boosters, negative COVID-19 tests required for SDSU Aztec fans

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It was game one of required booster shots or a negative COVID-19 test result at Viejas Arena Saturday.

"I didn't realize you had to get the booster to get in, but it makes sense with the rule that they have," said Aisha Watt.

If fans were unaware of the updated protocol, multiple signs were set up letting them know they needed the third shot and to mask up.

On-campus, San Diego State University students are already required to have their booster vaccine.

That is why SDSU students Dejanae and Aisha weren't shocked by the new protocol.

"They're making us get it for everything just to come to school- sports- all that. They make it for everything now," said Dejanae Thompson.

Many relying on the app SDSU uses to verify vaccine status also had to bring a hard copy or photo to show they are boosted because the app isn't updated quite yet.

Fans will be required to bring a hard copy or photo of their vaccine card until February 1 when the app is updated.

The extra wait time was worth it for fans to see the Aztecs take the court.

"Of course, of course, it's our team," said Jane Yamauchi.

"Just you know the crowd—the noise—and the students and being able to cheer on our team."

Yamauchi was one of the first in line to cheer on the Aztecs and says the new requirements make her feel safer.

"The booster- I think it's better for everybody to have a booster just to be safe," she said.

Yamauchi says the process is not very different from previous games when fans were only required to be fully vaccinated.

SDSU has also made it possible for fans who are not vaccinated to get tested on campus for a fee, ahead of tip off-but at-home tests are not accepted.