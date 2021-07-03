Watch
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

AP
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, Calif. Tigers are trained to voluntarily present themselves for minor medical procedures, including COVID-19 vaccinations.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:16:05-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus.

The vaccinations are part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine developed and donated by a New Jersey company.

None of the animals at the Oakland Zoo have gotten the virus.

Staff have used barriers and enhanced protective gear to protect the animals.

The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates with the Zoetis vaccine in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas.

