Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Alpine school districts begins full in-person learning

items.[0].videoTitle
A milestone in the push to reopen schools came Monday when the Alpine Union School District reopened all five of its campus for in-person learning for its entire student body.
IMG_4886.jpeg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 20:29:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A milestone in the push to reopen schools came Monday when the Alpine Union School District reopened all five of its campus for in-person learning for its entire student body.

"We wanted to make sure everyone felt safe, got used to the protocols, and now we were able to say it's time to bring our students back," said Superintendent Rich Newman.

Since September, the district had been operating by a hybrid model, with students home three days a week and on-campus the two others.

"And those two days they came home happier and learned more than the three days that my husband and I would try to teach them," said Carly Maritz, who has two children in the district.

Alpine Union qualified for a waiver for its hybrid model before the region went into the Purple Tier, which cut off other districts. Since then, it has vaccinated its staff and invested $1 million into new ventilation systems and social-distancing infrastructure. Students will be on-campus each weekday except for Wednesday, when campuses will be deep cleaned.

Should the county enter the state's red tier of Coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, as expected, then other districts would be able to follow suit and begin on-campus instruction. They would still have to follow the state's safety protocols, such as four-feet of social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links
When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19