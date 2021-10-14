80% of eligible San Diegans are fully vaccinated, but how does it compare to other counties?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 2 million San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is about 80% of those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Even though San Diego county has one of the highest COVID vaccination rates in the state, work is still underway to get even more people vaccinated.

Dr. Fatima Munoz, the Associate VP of Health Support Services for San Ysidro Health asks the question, “How can we present the vaccine to our community? How can we educate? How can we increase awareness about having our community vaccinated?”

That's what birthed the beginning of Project 2Vida!.

The research project started in Feburary of 2021 and was founded by the National Institute of Health works with UCSD and Dr. Argentina Servin. It's goal is to present the vaccine to the community and show how it works, while educating and informing our marginalized communities.

At each vaccination pop-up, community partners informing about the project, as well as health educators who have resources in regards to COVID-19 and vaccinations, but also other protective measures for other illnesses.

“There’s still misunderstandings, misconceptions about safety, if it’s necessary or not, or if I am even really at risk or not," said Dr. Munoz.

Since July of this year the clinics have given out 600 vaccines. San Ysidro's heath efforts have administered 58,000 vaccines.

According to San Diego County's website, 80% of our population who is eligible for the vaccine is fully vaccinated.

That's ahead of San Francisco County who states that as of Wednesday they are at 75% of their eligible population being vaccinated.

According to Los Angeles County, their at 70% of their eligible population being vaccinated.

While the numbers are encouraging, Dr. Munoz says there is still a ways to go.

“If we have people stopping by to still get the vaccine there is still a need for us to go where they are," said Dr. Munoz.

She shares that these percentages do not factor in those who are ineligible, such as children 12 and under and people who to and from our borders.

“As we can share resources, that would be awesome," explains Dr. Munoz. "Because at the end, even if our community is not here, it’s kinda of they primary residence, they are working here spending most of their time here. So that has been doubling efforts and resources.”

While vaccines continue to be given at the pop-up as well as hundreds of locations around the county, Dr. Munoz reminds others that it's a group effort.

“Just think about it," Dr. Munoz expresses, "Think that if you don’t think you are vulnerable, it is possible that you might be exposed. As you will want to be with your families, the holidays, this is the reality…It is important for us to be protected and vaccination is the number one way.”

Dr. Munoz reminds others that this time last year was when we cases begin to spike. While rates are improving, she says it is important to keep your health and safety front of mind.