16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Anyone 16 and older in San Diego County will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday.

"There will be the normal frustration that we've been through multiple times about challenges in getting appointments, and we just ask everyone, continue to be patient. We've been through this multiple times," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a news conference Wednesday.

Some were able to schedule a Thursday appointment. Melanie Kabo says on Wednesday, she was able to set up an appointment for her 16-year-old son.

"I have a few mixed feelings. I don't want him to be a test subject because (the vaccine) is still so new," she said. Kabo says she's been diagnosed with cancer, and she has received the vaccine. Their family decided it would be best if their son were vaccinated as well.

Kabo also added that her son is excited to return to the classroom and regain a sense of normalcy, so the vaccine made sense.

"He's going to school. I want him to be safe and to keep me safe and his grandparents and everybody around us (safe) as well," she said.

Gavin Tong is the founder of San Diego Vaccine Angels, a group formed from a grassroots movement to help people find vaccine appointments.

Tong said they helped dozens of people Wednesday, secure appointments for Thursday and later in the week.

"It was a little easier this week versus three weeks ago," Tong said, but he remained cautious moving forward. "With (Thursdays) eligibility opening up to such a large age group and one of the vaccines being paused, it could be a lot of harder to find an appointment."

But Tong said appointments are often added during the day.

"There are so many different websites that offer vaccines," Tong said. "There are private pharmacies, there are private medical groups, there are public groups, there are the public sites; through the city, and the FEMA sites. So if you're able to log on and you find an appointment then and there, you got to take it."