15 vaccinated Californians to each win $50K in first 'Vax for the Win' drawing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fifteen vaccinated Californians will each win $50,000 on Friday in the first drawing of the state’s Vax for the Win incentive program.

Any Californian who has received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is automatically enrolled in the state drawing. On Friday, June 4, 15 vaccinated people will be chosen to receive $50,000 each. Fifteen more vaccinated Californians will each get $50,000 in a drawing on June 11.

On June 15, when California is set to fully reopen, 10 people will be selected in another drawing to each receive $1.5 million.

The first 2 million Californians who received their first vaccine shot on or after May 27 will be automatically eligible to win $50 grocery store gift cards.

Click here for full Vax for the Win details and eligibility requirements

San Diego community advocates said they are seeing a difference since Gov. Newsom announced the incentive program in late May.

“We have had people reaching out and inquiring what the program is eligibility requirements are and wanting to know where to get a vaccine at and still get appointments,” said Nancy Maldonado, CEO of the Chicano Federation.

Prior to the implementation of Vax for the Win, the state and San Diego County started to see a drop in vaccination appointments and a slow down at vaccination sites.

Maldonado added, “It's really about being out in the community and having those conversations with people who are unsure to address their specific concerns they are more likely to listen to people they trust and know.”

According to the state’s website, those who are picked in the drawing will be notified by the California Department of Public Health. The names of winners will not be publicized.

For information on finding vaccine clinics or signing up for appointments, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.