15 more $50K winners to be selected in California vaccine incentive program drawing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego County on Friday for the second drawing in California’s vaccine incentive program.

Fifteen vaccinated Californians will each win $50,000 as part of the state’s Vax for the Win program. Three San Diegans were among the 15 winners in last week’s drawing.

On Tuesday, when the state fully reopens, 10 people will each win $1.5 million.

Click here for full Vax for the Win details and eligibility requirements

During Friday’s drawing, Newsom is expected to announce a new partnership with California businesses to continue to encourage vaccinations.

He's also expected to address the confusion surrounding face masks and social distancing rules ahead of next week’s reopening.