Controlled burn in East San Diego County could last 'several days'

Mark Saunders
10:28 AM, Jan 25, 2018
Credit: Jim Patton
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Residents in East San Diego County may see and smell smoke in the area Thursday.

Cal Fire San Diego is conducting a controlled burn of about 100-acres of vegetation in the area of Corte Madera Ranch, just south of Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.

The burn will begin mid-morning Thursday and take place over the next several days. Smoke may be visible throughout the county, fire officials said.

A prescribed burn of about 25 acres took place in the same area last week.

The burns are a part of Cal Fire's Vegetation Management Program to reduce brush that could fuel dangerous vegetation fires.     

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top