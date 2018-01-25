Controlled burn in East San Diego County could last 'several days'

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Residents in East San Diego County may see and smell smoke in the area Thursday.

Cal Fire San Diego is conducting a controlled burn of about 100-acres of vegetation in the area of Corte Madera Ranch, just south of Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.

The burn will begin mid-morning Thursday and take place over the next several days. Smoke may be visible throughout the county, fire officials said.

Controlled burn underway east of Pine Valley. 100 acres today to help prevent wildfires. Cal Fire, San Diego County, Viejas and Barona crews taking part. @10News pic.twitter.com/27K0jk8t0G — Jim Patton (@10NewsPatton) January 25, 2018

A prescribed burn of about 25 acres took place in the same area last week.

The burns are a part of Cal Fire's Vegetation Management Program to reduce brush that could fuel dangerous vegetation fires.