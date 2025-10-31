Clairemont Haunted House for first responders, free to public on Halloween

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One neighborhood haunted house in Clairemont brings thousands of visitors every year. It has all the nightmare scenarios, and it's everything Sean Fetters has dreamed of.

"In here you'll see the doctor Herbert West at work," Fetters said.

A so-called doctor's office covered in fake blood and body parts, statues of demons and zombies, and a hallway full of haunted photos are just a few elements that transform Fetters' home into a Halloween destination.

When I asked if he takes it as a compliment when someone tells him his house is really creepy, Fetters responded enthusiastically.

"I do, I do," Fetters said.

Fetters has been doing this for the last 14 years. Most of the decorations are hand-made by him and other volunteers.

"Not everybody can afford to go to theme parks and see what we have here. So I really want to make it accessible to everybody," Fetters said.

The house is free for anyone to visit on Friday evening. But Thursday night is just for first responders. As a former police officer, Fetters knew that many of them have to work on the actual holiday.

"They don't get a chance to spend that with their kids. So we wanted to offer them a safe place where they could come out with their families and get some good time with them," Fetters said.

Fetters also brings in around 20 actors to really engage visitors in the haunt. Many of the volunteers are veterans, first responders and active service members.

"They really put their heart and soul into building this thing," Fetters said.

The front of the house is a little less scary and open to people of all ages. But in the back, things get more intense.

"The actors are definitely going to scare you," Fetters said.

When I asked for further description of what they're going to be doing, Fetters preferred to keep it mysterious.

"I'd rather not," Fetters said.

"Keep it a surprise."

"Exactly."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

