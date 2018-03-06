City Council to mull plan to ease San Diego parking regulations for more affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego City Council is expected to vote on an issue Tuesday that Mayor Kevin Falconer said would create more affordable housing for San Diegans.



The plan aims to help increase housing supply, lower development costs and promote smart growth. The mayor is pushing for code changes to the Affordable Housing Density Bonus program, which means developers would be able to build more units in the same space allowed.



Some proposed changes to the Density Bonus Program include:

-- Offering 10 percent density bonus for projects not going beyond maximum permitted building footprint

-- Allowing developers to be eligible for an incentive or a waiver even if they don't request a density bonus

-- Allowing for 100 percent density bonus for micro-unit production for projects not going beyond permitted building footprint



In some cases, the plan would allow developers to eliminate or reduce parking spaces in their building permit.



Local architect Jonathan Segal said he asked the city to develop a property in Little Italy without providing parking spaces over a year ago. He said the city declined, forcing him to add 11 spaces, driving up the cost of construction and rent for his micro-apartments.



Had this plan been in place a year ago, Segal said he would have save approximately $100,000 on his project.



Segal thinks the mayor's proposal is a good start but said the plan isn't perfect. He believes the city should focus on making it easier for builders to get permits and inspections approved. Also, focusing on creating more live/work developments.



In North Park, residents are torn. Some think the plan would be good to lower rent costs, but others feel the parking part of the proposal would create a traffic nightmare.



Others think the plan would create a change that would force people to ditch their cars and use different forms of transportation.



The proposal was presented as a bipartisan effort at the end of February.



The issue will be raised, and possibly voted on, at the City Council's session at 2 p.m. Tuesday.