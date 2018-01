CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police in Chula Vista are searching for the driver who reportedly hit and killed a 94-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

Police received several calls just after 7 p.m. on January 4 about a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on the 1500 block of Third Avenue.

After arriving on scene, police found a 94-year-old man who had been hit by the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s white SUV driven by a man wearing a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-409-5833.