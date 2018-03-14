Chula Vista Police search for hit-and-run driver in deadly crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chula Vista Police traffic investigators released information Tuesday about the vehicle likely used in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Rogelio Arellano Medrano, 62, was struck and killed on Sunday, March 11, in the 300 block of Moss Street, near Carl's Jr. and Rally's.

Police said Arellano was about to get into his car to go to work at 9:45 p.m.

RELATED: Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista street

The vehicle used in the crash may have been a charcoal gray 2006-2008 3 Series BMW two-door coupe, police said.

Investigators say the vehicle should have significant damage to the right front fender, headlamp and passenger side mirror.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Chula Vista Police seek tips in three unsolved hit-and-run crashes

Chula Vista Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle and identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Briles at 619-476-5321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.