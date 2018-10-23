Chula Vista oil spill prompts hours-long cleanup

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Emergency crews responded Monday night to an oil spill in Chula Vista.

According to Chula Vista Police, hundreds of gallons of oil spilled onto the 200 block of Broadway and F Street just after 5 p.m.

Hazmat crews told 10News that roughly 50 drums of used motor oil from a nearby business spilled, sending oil gushing into nearby storm drains.

The greatest concern is how much oil spilled into the storm drains due to the proximity to the bay, authorities say.

Hazmat and public works responded while police are conducting traffic control in the area.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly caused the spill.

