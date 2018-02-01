Team at SeaWorld trains for potential oil spill in Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Members of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network trained for a potential oil spill Wednesday at SeaWorld.

The group was founded in California 1994 after the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

"This is a skill set that is important for us to learn but it's one we hope we never have to use," said Jody Westberg, a member of SeaWorld's OWCN rescue team.

Back in 2015, the group was called to action in Santa Barbara where a pipeline spilled around 140,000 gallons into the ocean. At the time, SeaWorld took in 100 animals.

For the training, rescuers pretended there was an oil spill in La Jolla and brought prop animals from the beach to SeaWorld's facility where they went through cleaning and rehabilitation procedures.