Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole

Paul Anderegg — 10News
man rescued from sinkhole in chula vista 1-16-23
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 15:33:53-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.

Firefighters used a ladder to get in position before pulling the man out of the deep water and mud. He was taken to a hospital in the area.

Crews say the weather contributed to the creation of the sinkhole; however, it's not clear what else was going on to cause it before the rain arrived.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
