Chula Vista man rescued after falling into sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man had to be rescued early Monday morning after he fell into a sinkhole that is 8-feet deep.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpine Avenue, when all the water from heavy rain made the ground give way, weakening the top layer before the man fell into the hole.

Firefighters used a ladder to get in position before pulling the man out of the deep water and mud. He was taken to a hospital in the area.

Crews say the weather contributed to the creation of the sinkhole; however, it's not clear what else was going on to cause it before the rain arrived.