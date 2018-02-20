Chula Vista leaders to revisit whether to allow legal marijuana shops

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chula Vista's city council will revisit whether to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana this month.

City leaders said earlier this month they would take a look at the draft of the proposal that would allow Chula Vista to permit, license, and fully regulate commercial marijuana. The council will open the matter again during their Feb. 27 meeting.

If passed, Chula Vista's ordinance would allow for 12 commercial licenses, including eight storefronts. Pot shop will be required to be at least 150 feet from homes and for applicants to have a year of experience operating a legal marijuana business.

Any approved measure would go into effect Jan. 1, 2019, a full year after California voters approved the use of recreational weed. Though, as Chula Vista has exercised, cities have the final say.

Voters would also have to vote on a local cannabis tax on the June 2018 ballot.

Locals provided city leaders with hours of comments this month for and against the measure.

Daniel Green, who has been wanting to start a marijuana business in Chula Vista, told 10News he doesn't think the city's proposal is practical.

"To have to operate a lawful cannabis business for one year disqualifies everybody that is self contained in the city and if you're going to take it to the other section which is the 36 months of pharmaceutical alcohol-related business, I understand their intent, but I don't think it can be practically applied," said Green.