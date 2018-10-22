CHULA VISTA: Ex-Psychiatrist, 75, admits sexual contact with patients

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - A former San Diego psychiatrist who reportedly had offices in Chula Vista, San Ysidro, Kearny Mesa and El Cajon pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of having sexual contact with seven female patients during office visits and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery for groping an eighth woman.
Leon Fajerman, 75, will be ordered to serve 365 days in custody and be required to register as a sex offender at a sentencing hearing Jan. 18.
Judge Francis Devaney will consider alternatives to actual jail time, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger, City News Service reported.