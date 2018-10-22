CHULA VISTA: Ex-Psychiatrist, 75, admits sexual contact with patients

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - A former San Diego psychiatrist who reportedly had offices in Chula Vista, San Ysidro, Kearny Mesa and El Cajon pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of having sexual contact with seven female patients during office visits and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery for groping an eighth woman.

Leon Fajerman, 75, will be ordered to serve 365 days in custody and be required to register as a sex offender at a sentencing hearing Jan. 18.

Judge Francis Devaney will consider alternatives to actual jail time, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger, City News Service reported.

REPORT: San Diego County psychiatrist charged with sexual battery, having sex with patient

Fajerman -- who has been a licensed physician in California since 1978 -- voluntarily surrendered his medical license in May, state records show.

In September 2017, court records showed that Fajerman assaulted three female patients, including one who said he groped her breasts and buttocks, according to the Union-Tribune.

The complaints were turned in to the Medical Board of California. Fajerman surrendered his medical license May 15, 2018.

Fajerman received his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires and had been in practice for more than 20 years, according to US News.

He was one of eight doctors at Paradise Valley Hospital who specialized in Psychiatry, the report showed.



Fajerman posted bail and was released from custody early Friday morning.