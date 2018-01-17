CHP officer recovering after crash caused by suspected drunk driver

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer from Contra Costa is recovering after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Wednesday morning, CHP Contra Costa tweeted out that Officer Martin Lendway is a "true CHP MOTOR with Blue & Gold running through his veins!! He had successful surgery on both legs and is on his road to recovery. We truly appreciate everyone’s warm wishes and thoughts & prayers. We are grateful for such a supportive community."

Lendway was assisting several people involved in a minor crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Lexus when he was hit.

As Lendway was assisting in the crash, the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer veered off the roadway, striking the motorcycle and the Ford truck.

According to CHP, the truck partially landed on top of Lendway. The incident caused a third crash. CHP said a total of six vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officer Lendway was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Tammy Peggy Loiuse Walker, 52 was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury to another person while under the influence.