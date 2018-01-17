CHP officer recovering after crash caused by suspected drunk driver

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer from Contra Costa is recovering after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Wednesday morning, CHP Contra Costa tweeted out that Officer Martin Lendway is a "true CHP MOTOR with Blue & Gold running through his veins!! He had successful surgery on both legs and is on his road to recovery. We truly appreciate everyone’s warm wishes and thoughts & prayers. We are grateful for such a supportive community."
