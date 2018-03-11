CHP arrests suspect in fatal Vista hit-and-run crash
City News Service
11:32 AM, Mar 11, 2018
VISTA (CNS) - A man is in custody for an alleged hit-and-run accident that caused a fatality, a California Highway Patrol official said today.
Authorities arrested David Palafox, 29 of Vista and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony manslaughter, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run, said Mark Latulippe, CHP public information officer.
Latulippe said Palafox didn't stop and fled the scene. Authorities pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene, Latulippe said.
California Highway Patrol officers and San Diego County Sheriff's deputies searched for Palafox's vehicle, finding it parked at a residence less than a quarter-mile from the hit and run scene, Latulippe said.