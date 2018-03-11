VISTA (CNS) - A man is in custody for an alleged hit-and-run accident that caused a fatality, a California Highway Patrol official said today.

Authorities arrested David Palafox, 29 of Vista and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony manslaughter, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run, said Mark Latulippe, CHP public information officer.

According to the CHP, at 8:14 p.m. Friday, Palafox was driving his white GMC Sierra truck eastbound at a high rate of speed on Palmyra Drive, approaching Estrelita Drive.

A 51-year-old man was walking across Estrelita Drive near the intersection when Palafox turned his vehicle right and hit him, Latulippe said.

Latulippe said Palafox didn't stop and fled the scene. Authorities pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene, Latulippe said.

California Highway Patrol officers and San Diego County Sheriff's deputies searched for Palafox's vehicle, finding it parked at a residence less than a quarter-mile from the hit and run scene, Latulippe said.

They then located Palafox and arrested him.

Latulippe said the death remains under investigation.