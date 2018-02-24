Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Interstate 5 near Old Town

Mark Saunders
6:39 AM, Feb 24, 2018
2 hours ago

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 5 in Old Town. Police recovered the suspected vehicle at a nearby gas station, but the driver nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Interstate 5 near Old Town overnight.

Officers said the man was found lying dead in the middle of the highway at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, prompting a closure of I-5 lanes for several hours.

Only a bumper was found near the man, officers said. The man was not immediately identified.

The suspected car, a 2004 Honda Accord, was located nearby at a gas station off the highway. Officer said they have the vehicle's license plate as well.

The driver has yet to be located.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top