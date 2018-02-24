Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Interstate 5 near Old Town

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Interstate 5 near Old Town overnight.

Officers said the man was found lying dead in the middle of the highway at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, prompting a closure of I-5 lanes for several hours.

Only a bumper was found near the man, officers said. The man was not immediately identified.

The suspected car, a 2004 Honda Accord, was located nearby at a gas station off the highway. Officer said they have the vehicle's license plate as well.

The driver has yet to be located.