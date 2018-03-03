Officer, 4 teens injured in suspected DUI crash, chase in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - A Coronado police officer and four teens were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a parked car Friday.

Coronado Police received a report of a possible drunk driver at about 9:30 p.m. An officer in the area located the vehicle on Third Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, however, made an abrupt turn onto E Ave. and crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

Following the crash, several juveniles ran from the vehicle. The responding officer chased after the teenagers and found two nearby. They were brought to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Two more passengers were found hiding near 4th St. and Alameda Blvd. They were also taken to a nearby hospital for injuries received in the crash, police said.

Coronado Police said an officer was also injured responding to the incident.

Police said several containers of beer, hard alcohol, and spray paint were found inside the vehicle.