Thief breaks into JCPenney at Fashion Valley Mall, gets away with jewelry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are looking for a thief who burglarized the JCPenney department store at Fashion Valley Mall early Wednesday morning, just months after a Chanel store inside Nordstrom at the mall was hit.

Sources told ABC 10News that two burglar alarms at the store went off Wednesday morning at around 4:15 a.m. Mall security found broken glass from a window on the second-floor entrance.

ABC 10News learned the thief smashed several jewelry cases and fled with watches and jewelry. The thief left a bag and crowbar behind at the scene.

Surveillance video showed the burglar inside the store for about 7 minutes. The footage also showed how the thief was able to get inside on the second floor. In the video, the thief was seen heading down to the first floor, and then back up to the second floor during their time in the store.

The value of the items stolen is still being determined.

One assistant manager said the store will still be open on Wednesday.

San Diego Police confirmed investigators are reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and seeking out any witnesses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619‑531‑2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. An anonymous tip can be submitted to http://p3tips.com/409