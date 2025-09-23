San Diego vineyard brings authentic Spanish wine tradition to California

A San Diego native with Mexican roots and a Spanish winemaker are partnering to create authentic Spanish wines and sangria in Ramona, keeping Hispanic traditions alive while pursuing their vineyard dreams.

Bruno Valdez owns 19 acres in Ramona, with nearly three acres planted exclusively with Spanish grape varieties — making it the only vineyard in San Diego County dedicated entirely to Spanish grapes.

"Tempranillo, Garnacha, Cariñena, Monastrell, Verdejo and Garnacha Blanca," Valdez said, listing the varieties he grows.

The journey to his first harvest took four years of research and visiting different wine regions. Born to Mexican parents, Valdez traced his family history back to Vizcaya and Pamplona, Spain, and even once dreamed of becoming a matador.

"It didn't happen as far as me becoming a matador, but I still held on to that love for the Spanish culture," Valdez said.

His vineyard caught the attention of Joaco, a Spanish winemaker he met while visiting a Spanish winery. That friendship evolved into a business partnership focused on creating authentic sangria.

"Officially, I am a winery and I needed a place like that to start the business. So, I asked Bruno if I can stay here with my company, he said yes!" Joaco said.

Valdez says profit isn't his primary motivation — it's about passion and staying connected to his Hispanic heritage. The partnership allows both men to work side by side, creating authentic Spanish wine and sangria in San Diego County.

"It's coming along," Valdez said while tasting his developing wine.

