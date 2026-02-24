San Diego Mesa College earns Black-serving institution designation for supporting Black student succes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mesa College has been designated a Black-serving institution by the state of California, recognizing years of work to create safe and supportive spaces for Black students on campus.

The college received the designation in December of last year through Senate Bill 1348. Mesa College is one of 33 institutions in California — and one of 25 community colleges — to receive the title.

Programs like Umoja, a support and counseling space for Black students, are among the several systems on campus that earned the college the recognition. Additional resources include tutoring, basic needs support, and paid internships.

Ramaya Wilson, a sophomore at San Diego Mesa College, said the Umoja program has made a difference in her college experience.

"So like being here on campus and just showing up authentically myself like really changed that for me," Wilson said.

Wilson said the sense of community the program provides has been meaningful.

"It's just being able to be around people that look like me, act like me, and feel so safe and seen on campus," Wilson said.

Over the past 3 years, nearly 350 Black students have graduated from Mesa through the help of programs that address basic needs like food, housing, and technology.

Ashanti Hands, president of San Diego Mesa College, said the designation reflects the college's commitment to its students.

"So it recognizes the work that we're doing and creates space for us to go deeper. To now have a responsibility, a contract with the state and our students to say that we'll serve our students with intention," Hands said.

Hands said the results of that work are already showing.

"The work that we have done has created space for our Black students to be able to transfer and graduate at a higher rate," Hands said.

Hands said the college plans to keep building on that progress.

"We are going to remove barriers, and we are going to create clear pathways for transfer and for students to have social mobility," Hands said.

While the designation lasts 5 years, Hands said the college will continue expanding programs. Wilson said the work being done matters beyond the campus.

"I think it's very important now more than ever because if you don't advocate or you don't even try and change anything, it will always stay the same," Wilson said.

San Diego City College was also named a Black-serving institution for excellence in supporting Black students.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

