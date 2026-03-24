Local business accelerator helps women entrepreneurs chase their dreams

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Getting a small business started is not always easy, but a workspace and business accelerator in Carlsbad is helping female entrepreneurs take business risks.

Chasing a dream can make you feel:

“Excited, scared, nervous,” said Hilary Cocalis, the founder of Sipwell Wine Company. “I think starting a business is probably one of the biggest risks you can take.”

And it’s a risk Felena Hanson has seen women take thousands of times.

“You're putting a lot on the table, not only your livelihood, but also money,” said Hanson.

Hanson is the founder of Hera Hub.

Named after the queen of the gods, it’s a business accelerator and workspace that’s helped more than 14,000 businesses.

Their location in Carlsbad is where Cocalis found a bit more than just professional advice.

“This space in this community is so important for women because oftentimes we are building alone, we're scared to ask for help,” said Cocalis. “It is important to be around your peers and to see other people like you, building things alongside you.”

That community wouldn't exist without a life-changing crash Hanson survived at 22 years old.

“Going to Ocean Beach on a Saturday night to see some friends and was struck by a fire truck at the end of the 8 freeway,” said Hanson. “Broke 22 bones in my arms, legs, and face, and was wheelchair-bound and, out of commission, out of work for quite some time.

It was a major setback that eventually pushed her forward.

“I will be honest, probably one of the best wake-up calls for me, as far as perspective goes,” said Hanson.

Now, at the hub’s Carlsbad location, she uses that new perspective to help others succeed.

Hanson says she’s happy to support any entrepreneur, but focusing on female-owned businesses rewards her the most.

“Everybody needs support in their business, but I think sometimes women don't ask for help as much as we need to,” said Hanson.

At Hera Hub, the help is offered, so that dream doesn't feel too far away.

