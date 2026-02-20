Celebrating Black women in education

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An Oceanside non-profit is making it its mission to educate and promote the rich history of black leaders in our local communities.

One way they are doing that is by working to create plays depicting what these leaders have done.

Words in a script have meaning, and what a play can invoke can go beyond what’s written on the page.

“It’s like speaking history into reality,” Lanae Branch, an Oceanside High School senior, said. “It’s like almost embodying what it meant to live such an inspirational life.”

“I think that they’ll be happy to have someone retell their legacy,” Erykha Ghilcrest, an Oceanside HS Sophomore, said.

Especially if the words are about you.

“It’s one of those when I hear it l think I’m just going to be so emotional and welled up that, ‘Wow, this is my life and the work I’m doing is important enough to share with others,” Eileen Frazier, El Camino High School Principal, said.

Frazier is one of 10 women being portrayed in a play starring Oceanside High School students.

“I feel a strong responsibility to honor the stories,” Rushell Gordon, Founder of Generational Black Pioneers, said. “We are highlighting Oceanside history. So, even though we are focusing on Black history in Oceanside, it really is Oceanside history and being able to focus on individuals that have really impacted the community.”

Generational Black Pioneers, an Oceanside non-profit, is running this production and has been putting on other plays for four years, celebrating black entrepreneurs, those who broke barriers, and inspiring athletes.

“Every single year when we do it, the community they walk away feeling empowered. They walk away feeling inspired by their city,” Gordon said.

This year’s play, called HerStory 2026, highlights black women who made their mark in education in Oceanside.

“We knew we wanted to focus on women. We wanted to do it in Women’s History Month,” Gordon said. “There’s so much amazing educators that have come out of Oceanside that if we just focus on educators that’d be a huge win.”

The play is a huge win for those portraying the Oceanside educators.

“I think it means to embody black excellence. And to really highlight stories that are so often overlooked but they contribute so much to our daily lives,” Branch said.

Sharing the past to inspire the future.

“I hope that we have more black young ladies and men that want to go into the field of education. Because it’s important for students to see them and to know that it is possible,” Frazier said.

The curtains won’t go up until March 7th at 7 at Oceanside High School. But to have opening night happen right on the heels of Black History Month is a reminder of how important the month is.

“Yes, we can celebrate Black History all year round, but there’s something about Black History Month that we want to maintain. And telling these stories is just necessary, “Gordon said.

