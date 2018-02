SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the weekend seized more than 440 pounds of drugs worth more than $3.5 million.

From noon Friday to 12 a.m. Sunday, officers intercepted 277 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 pounds of fentanyl, 13 pounds of heroin and 128 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were found hidden inside a gas tank, spare tire, dashboard, doors and quarter panels.

RELATED: CBP stops attempt to smuggle 15 people off coast of San Diego

“CBP’s detection and apprehension of contraband plays a significant role in keeping our communities safe and we remain committed to securing our nation’s borders,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego.

The drug seizure is one of many in recent months. In January, officers seized more than 3,500 pounds of marijuana found hidden in shipments of earplugs.

RELATED: CBP seizes nearly 3,500 pounds of pot hidden in shipment of earplugs