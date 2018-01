CORONADO, Calif. -- The Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the Coronado surf coach and father of six who died Friday.

56-year-old Stan Searfus died after drowning, according to the report. The Medical Examiner also listed "atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease" as contributing conditions.

Searfus was reported missing in the waters off Sunset Cliffs Friday morning after his surfboard washed ashore.

RELATED: Support pours in for family of Coronado surfer, father of 6 who died

Authorities say Searfus was in the water for about an hour before being found. Searfus died before paramedics were able to bring him to a hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up and, so far, has raised more than $150,000.

Searfus was a surf coach at Coronado Middle and High Schools.

RELATED: Surfer found unconscious in water near Sunset Cliffs dies

"[Searfus] advocated for, and encouraged, opportunities for our students to experience and appreciate nature with care and compassion," a statement from Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller read. "Stan's passion for surfing, the ocean, and the environment was infectious-his influence over the youth in our town cannot be overstated."