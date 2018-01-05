Surfer found unconscious in water near Sunset Cliffs dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A surfer who was reported missing in the water off Sunset Cliffs Friday morning and was later found unconscious by lifeguards died, authorities told 10News.



The man, who was said to be an experienced surfer, was reported missing by a friend just before 6 a.m. after his surfboard washed ashore on the beach just south of Sunset Cliffs, near Point Loma Nazarene University.



Lifeguards launched an aerial and water search for the surfer, and he was later found unconscious in the water. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials, the surfer was in the water for about an hour before he was found.







As he was transported by boat to the San Diego Lifeguards Station in Mission Bay, emergency crews performed CPR and other life-saving measures.



Shortly before 8 a.m., authorities told 10News the man died before they were able to take him to the hospital.