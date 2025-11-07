Carmel Valley man finally lays father to rest after two years in Hamas captivity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Carmel Valley man was finally able to hold a funeral for his father this weekend, more than two years after the 84-year-old was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th.

Amiram Cooper was laid to rest near his home in Israel on Sunday, surrounded by family and friends after spending two years in Hamas captivity.

"This is the best circumstances that could've happened, but every time you talk about it, you have mixed feelings," said Rotem Cooper, Amiram's son who lives in Carmel Valley.

Both of Cooper's parents were taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7th attack. His mother, 79-year-old Nurit Cooper, was released after a couple of weeks, allowing Cooper to shift his focus to bringing his father home.

"Number one on the agenda was always the fight to bring back the hostages," Cooper said.

In June of last year, the Israeli government confirmed Amiram was murdered in captivity. But Cooper continued to speak out in television interviews, conferences and rallies, putting pressure on the government for the return of all hostages.

"It was emotionally very draining. Few times we were almost sure it was going to be my father, and it wasn't," Cooper said.

Finally, last month's ceasefire deal brought Amiram's remains back to his home in Israel. Cooper is now able to take some time away from this tragedy.

"Just kind of enjoying and people not recognize me for that. But at the same time, that happened, and it will be a big part of my life no matter what," Cooper said.

Cooper plans to rebuild the neighborhood where his father lived, creating new positive memories for his community abroad.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

