Carlsbad pastor to be sentenced on molestation charges

VISTA, Calif. – A Carlsbad pastor whose wife caught him molesting a female family member is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew John Otis Tague, 44, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of lewd act on a child.

According to Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavermicicca, Tague repeatedly molested the victim between 2016 and 2017 when she was 12 and 13 years old.

Tague’s wife reported him to the authorities after catching him in the act in May of 2017.

Tague was a pastor a North Coast Calvary Chapel.