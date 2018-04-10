Carlsbad pastor to be sentenced on molestation charges

Zac Self, City News Service
12:36 PM, Apr 10, 2018
17 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VISTA, Calif. – A Carlsbad pastor whose wife caught him molesting a female family member is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew John Otis Tague, 44, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of lewd act on a child.

According to Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavermicicca, Tague repeatedly molested the victim between 2016 and 2017 when she was 12 and 13 years old.

RELATED: Carlsbad pastor arrested on child molestation charges

Tague’s wife reported him to the authorities after catching him in the act in May of 2017.

Tague was a pastor a North Coast Calvary Chapel.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top