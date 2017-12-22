Car fire comes dangerously close to Carmel Valley home

Mostly Cloudy
A car fire erupted into flames outside a Carmel Valley home Friday. Fire investigators are looking into what could have caused the mysterious blaze.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car fire erupted dangerously close to a Carmel Valley home early Friday.
The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Torrey View Court. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in the driveway of a home.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. No one inside the home was injured. The two-story home was slightly damaged.
Investigators are looking into what could have possibly started the fire.