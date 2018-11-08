Camp Fire burns thousands of acres in hours near Paradise

Cal Fire officials say "strong winds are moving the fire quickly," creating rapid spread and tough conditions for crews fighting back flames.
Evacuation orders have been issued for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley due to the massive fire, forcing at least tens of thousands of residents to leave. Cal Fire has posted evacuation zones online here.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company has shut off power to some customers in the area and suspended natural gas service to Paradise due to the fire, according to the Associated Press.