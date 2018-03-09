California State University San Marcos named among safest U.S. college campuses
Mark Saunders
4:55 PM, Mar 8, 2018
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - One of San Diego County's universities is among the safest campuses in the country, according to a new study.
The North San Diego County college was named among the country's safest campuses by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, the school announced. Data used to rank schools is compiled using information by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey.
"Keeping our students safe is the University Police Department’s No. 1 priority," CSUSM Chief of Police Scott Ybarrondo said in a release. "There are enough stresses in college life, and worrying about your safety on campus should not be one of them. We are committed to ensuring CSUSM remains one of the safest universities in the nation."