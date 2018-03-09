California State University San Marcos named among safest U.S. college campuses

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - One of San Diego County's universities is among the safest campuses in the country, according to a new study.

The North San Diego County college was named among the country's safest campuses by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, the school announced. Data used to rank schools is compiled using information by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey.

"Keeping our students safe is the University Police Department’s No. 1 priority," CSUSM Chief of Police Scott Ybarrondo said in a release. "There are enough stresses in college life, and worrying about your safety on campus should not be one of them. We are committed to ensuring CSUSM remains one of the safest universities in the nation."

CSUSM ranked 13th on the list of nearly 250 accredited universities and was the only California college to fall within the top 20 schools.

Schools were ranked using two metrics: violent crime on campus and property crime on campus. CSUSM ranked fourth in violent crime and 49th in property crime.

The next closest state school listed was University of California Irvine at 44th. University of California San Diego ranked 71st and San Diego State University ranked 97th on the list.

The top-ranked schools were Brigham Young University in Idaho, Oakland University in Michigan, and Northern Kentucky University in Kentucky.

Nearly all accredited schools with an enrollment of at least 10,000 students were considered.