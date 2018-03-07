Point Loma Nazarene helping victims of sex trafficking with full-ride scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego is on the FBI’s list as one of the top 13 highest sex trafficking areas in the United States - with between three and eight thousand victims a year in San Diego.

Most victims find if they make it out the other side - they have few options for picking up the pieces of their lives.

As 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt found, there is one local university giving them light at the end of the tunnel.

Kimberly introduces us to a woman who is starting a new chapter in her life and her family’s legacy.

Ebony Jones’ story begins with abuse and bondage but emerges into hope and wholeness. She will soon enter the only university program of its kind in the Country at Point Loma Nazarene University.

The Beauty For Ashes Scholarship Fund gives former victims of sex trafficking a free college education.

In the description of the fund, the university writes: