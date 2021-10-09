Watch
California requires menstrual products in public schools

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market, in Sacramento, Calif. California public schools and colleges must stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 10:49:15-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public schools and colleges must stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under a new law.

The measure signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom builds on a 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products.

It expands the law to include grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University and University of California systems, starting in the 2022-23 school year.

The state also previously repealed a tax on menstrual products that cost women an estimated aggregate $20 million a year.

