California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Eric Risberg
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:23:17-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation's largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.

They intend to turn what is now death row at San Quentin State Prison into a "positive, healing environment."

The plan comes nearly three years after Newsom, a Democrat, imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is governor.

Corrections officials began a voluntary two-year pilot program in January 2020 to move condemned inmates to one of seven prisons.

They tell The Associated Press that they intend to submit permanent proposed regulations within weeks that would make the transfers mandatory.

