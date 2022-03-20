Watch
California mayor apologizes after being arrested for DUI

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of a small Northern California city is apologizing after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe says he was pulled over by the highway patrol early Saturday after dining with a friend.

Thorpe says in a video message on Twitter that he is “deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment.”

The highway patrol says Thorpe was the only occupant of a Volvo that was pulled over on Interstate 680 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Thorpe was released from jail around 3:30 a.m. Antioch is a city of about 111,000 residents northeast of San Francisco.

