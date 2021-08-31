Watch
News

Actions

California may allow students to choose names on diplomas

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
College graduates.jpeg
Posted at 7:02 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 10:02:52-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California college students could soon choose the names they want on their diplomas rather than having their birth names listed.

A bill lawmakers sent Monday to Gov. Gavin Newsom aids transgender and nonbinary students by ensuring public colleges don't use the "deadname" they were assigned at birth.

Assemblyman David Chiu said that would remove one of the many barriers that can be worsened if student records don't reflect transgender and nonbinary students' names and genders.

It expands on a similar bill that Newsom signed in 2019. That measure required K-12 schools to update the diplomas and transcripts of former students to reflect their chosen names and gender identities.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY