California man charged with secretly recording young girl

BOSTON (AP) — A California man has been accused by federal prosecutors of climbing onto the roof of a Massachusetts family's garage so he could secretly record an 11-year-old girl as she changed in her bedroom.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, California, was indicted on a charge of sexually exploiting a child, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement Thursday.

He was previously arrested on April 14 and remains in custody. An email seeking comment was left Friday with his federal public defender.

Before making the video recording, Guerrero conducted surveillance of the family's home and made notes regarding the time of day that the girl and her siblings arrived home, showered, and changed at night, prosecutors said.

Then on about March 17, 2021, prosecutors say he climbed on to the garage attached to the girl's home and stood outside a second-floor bedroom window as she changed to make the video.

Guerrero also made notes about children’s habits in several other homes, prosecutors allege.

The case stems from another investigation in which Guerrero is alleged to have dressed in a wig and women’s clothing in an attempt to secretly record girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at a Massachusetts mall using pen cameras on his shoes.