California Gov. Newsom to update budget proposal with new money

Gavin Newsom
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 7:34 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 10:34:23-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely announce another record-breaking budget surplus.

Newsom is scheduled to update his budget proposal on Friday.

The surplus could be as high as $68 billion in the general fund. That's an increase from the $29.6 billion initial surplus Newsom announced in January.

Newsom has already announced how he plans to spend some of this new money. But Friday he will reveal all of his new proposals in detail.

Newsom and state legislative leaders want to give some of the money to taxpayers to offset high gas prices.

But so far, they haven't agreed how to do that.

