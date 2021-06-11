California Gov. Newsom, other state lawmakers to get pay raise in December

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state elected officials are getting raises.

The Sacramento Bee reports the California Citizens Compensation Commission has approved 4.2% pay hikes that will take effect in December.

Newsom will get an extra $8,809 per year, raising his salary to $218,556. Most state lawmakers will get a $4,824 raise to bring their salaries to $119,701 each.

The four-member commission is appointed by the governor. The panel had voted raises for elected officials every year from 2013 to 2019.

The commission didnt approve a raise last year because of the economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.