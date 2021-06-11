Watch
News

Actions

California Gov. Newsom, other state lawmakers to get pay raise in December

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:52:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state elected officials are getting raises.

The Sacramento Bee reports the California Citizens Compensation Commission has approved 4.2% pay hikes that will take effect in December.

Newsom will get an extra $8,809 per year, raising his salary to $218,556. Most state lawmakers will get a $4,824 raise to bring their salaries to $119,701 each.

The four-member commission is appointed by the governor. The panel had voted raises for elected officials every year from 2013 to 2019.

The commission didnt approve a raise last year because of the economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group