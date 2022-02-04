Watch
News

Actions

California gas utility fined $10M for ratepayer money misuse

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, shows a gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles. The California Public Utilities Commission fined SoCalGas $10 million on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, for improperly using ratepayer money on advocacy work around energy efficient building codes. The ruling also requested the utility to reimburse customers for misspent funds. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California Gas Utility Fined
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:27:21-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major California gas utility must pay a nearly $10 million fine and reimburse customers for money it improperly spent related to the development of more energy-efficient building codes.

The penalties that Southern California Gas Company faces were issued Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission. A utility spokeswoman says the utility is reviewing the decision and looks forward to what she called further engagement on the issue.

SoCalGas provides natural gas to nearly 22 million Californians.

The public utilities commission in 2018 prohibited it from spending ratepayer money for activities related to building codes after finding the utility advocated against standards to make buildings more energy-efficient.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER