EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts

John Locher/AP
A buoy once used to warn of a submerged rock rests on the ground along the waterline near a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. Water levels at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir on the Colorado River, have fallen to record lows. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 16, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are expected to declare the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West.

The anticipated forecast Monday will mean some Arizona farmers get less water from the Colorado River next year, forcing them to make adjustments.

A prolonged drought made worse by climate change has led to record low water levels at Lake Mead, one of the river's reservoirs. The situation highlights the challenges for a region that's also growing in population.

RELATED: A historic 'megadrought' and the climate connection: Examining the Western US drought crisis

The Colorado River provides drinking water, irrigation for farms and hydropower to seven Western states and parts of Mexico.

