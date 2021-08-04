Watch
Drought prompts California to halt some water diversions

Nathan Howard/AP
FILE - In this June 9, 2021, file photo, the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland that was drained in an effort to prevent an outbreak of avian botulism which occurs in Tulelake, Calif. California regulators are planning to stop thousands of farmers from taking water out of the state's major rivers and streams. The State Water Resources Control Board is considering the extraordinary order because of an historic drought gripping the western United States. The board will vote on the order Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators say some farmers will have to stop taking water out of major rivers and streams because of a severe drought.

The Water Resources Control Board approved an emergency resolution on Tuesday that lets regulators stop water diversions from the state's two largest river systems. The rule won't take effect for another two weeks and it includes exceptions for some uses, including drinking water.

The resolution applies to the Sacramento and San Joaquin river systems, which together drain 40% of California's land.

The rivers also account for at least a portion of the water supply for two-thirds of the state's nearly 40 million residents.

