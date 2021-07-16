Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River amid drought

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Ariz. The Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resources has played an outsized role in Arizona to help keep Lake Mead from falling to drastically low levels. Still, Arizona is expected to face the first-ever mandatory cuts to its Colorado River water supply in 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Colorado River Drought Tribe
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 15:23:13-04

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Farmers, conservationists and small-town business owners are calling for an end to what they call wasteful uses of Colorado River water.

On Thursday, they gathered at Hoover Dam to demand the federal government scrap plans to divert water from Lake Powell upstream to accommodate anticipated growth. They said it didn’t make sense to build pipelines to enable more wasteful use in some places while mandating cuts in others.

Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years. A historic drought has decreased the amount that flows through the Colorado River.

Officials expect to declare the first-ever water shortage declaration next month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th

WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th