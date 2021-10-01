Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

California water regulators prepare for another dry winter

items.[0].image.alt
Josh Edelson/AP
In this May 22, 2021, file photo, water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, Calif. California regulators said they are preparing for the possibility of mandatory water restrictions if the state faces yet another dry winter.
California Drought
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:10:13-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators said they are preparing for the possibility of mandatory water restrictions if the state faces yet another dry winter.

Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said the agency is working with state water agencies for the possibility they won't receive an allocation of water from the state next year. That could prompt mandatory water restrictions across the state.

Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said Thursday mandatory water restrictions “need to be on the table.” But he indicated those restrictions likely would not come until regulators have a better picture of how much water the state will get this winter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE