Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

California farmers told drought could cut off their water

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Califronia Drought
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 21:49:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of Central California farmers are being warned of possible water cutoffs this summer as the state deals with a drought that's already curtailed federal and state irrigation supplies.

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board warned about 6,600 farmers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed of “impending water unavailability” that may continue until winter rains come.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack that is a crucial water supplier was extremely sparse this year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last month declared a drought emergency for much of the state, including the Central Valley.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TUNE IN TODAY AT 12PM et / 9AM pt

TUNE IN TODAY AT 12PM et / 9AM pt