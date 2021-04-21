Watch
California bill to reveal names of recall signers won't move ahead

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
California Governor Recall
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 11:35:55-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A proposal to let California politicians targeted by recall efforts see who signed petitions to oust them will not move forward this year.

State Sen. Josh Newman says he pulled his bill Tuesday because of the charged atmosphere around the likely recall against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

His bill would not have passed early enough to affect the Newsom recall. But supporters of that effort said it would violate citizen privacy and intimidate voters.

Newman, a Democrat, says the atmosphere made it hard to have a "thoughtful discussion."

