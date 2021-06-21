Body of California teenager is recovered from Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a California teenager who apparently drowned in Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 16-year-old Isaiah Benz of Canoga Park was located around 10 a.m. Monday on the bottom in the lake’s South Basin in about 35 feet of water. Search teams used divers and sonar technology to look for the teen Sunday but had to call off the effort at nightfall.

Authorities said Benz was part of a group out on the lake on a rented pontoon Sunday afternoon. The pontoon stopped in the lake’s basin so the group could go swimming and authorities said gusty winds caused the boat to become separated from Benz.